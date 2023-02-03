The Cats’ Cupboard food pantry at Kansas State University is getting a new home.
University officials announced Friday the pantry will renovate the former Campus Ecumenical Center at 1021 Denison Avenue for its new location. This means the pantry will upgrade from 800 square feet of space to 8,000 square feet.
Officials said work on the building will begin Monday. Cats’ Cupboard is housed in the basement of Fairchild Hall, and Cats’ Cupboard director Shelly Williams said she is eager for the opportunities that come with “this incredible upgrade.”
“In addition to increased visibility and access, the new space offers gardening and educational opportunities; greater capacity to accept, store and repack bulk donations; and the ability to distribute frozen products,” Williams said in a statement. “Cats’ Cupboard aims to cultivate a transformational experience, where every Wildcat — no matter their background or circumstance — is confident in their ability to feed themselves and their households while obtaining a degree at Kansas State University.”
Improvements to the building will include better parking and visibility, improved accessibility, increased storage capacity, space for packaging bulk food items and pick-up orders, walk-in and reach-in freezers, and a loading dock that will allow for larger deliveries of donated food and supplies.
According to an assessment conducted by the Lafene Health Center last year, nearly 40% of K-State students struggle with food insecurity. More than 1,500 K-State donors have rallied in support of the food pantry over the last four years, leading to increased funding and awareness of food insecurity on campus.
David and Tracy Lockton of Naples, Florida, provided the financial donation that’s funding the new facility. David Lockton is a 1975 graduate of K-State.
“When we recognized this opportunity, it checked a lot of boxes for us: excellent organizational leadership, helping students become self-sufficient and supporting good health for our community,” David Lockton said in a statement. “It’s exciting to be part of this project that will allow such a significant increase in resources for K-State students experiencing food insecurity. We look forward to seeing these plans come to life over the next few months.”
University officials said they won’t release the amount of the Lockton’s donation.
The Kansas Board of Regents approved the project Jan. 18. Additionally, university officials said the food pantry’s move out of Fairchild Hall frees up more space for the university to use for what officials call “mission-critical activities.”
KSU Foundation president and CEO Greg Willems said the foundation is “so thankful” for the Lockton’s contribution to the university.
“This project represents not only a more ideal location and a 10-fold increase in space for Cats’ Cupboard, but it also provides a significant increase in the varieties of foods and quality of services available to K-State students experiencing food insecurity,” Willems said in a statement.
Officials did not indicate when the food pantry would be officially opened in the new space. Pantry operations will continue in Fairchild Hall while the building at 1021 Denison is being renovated.