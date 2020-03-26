The Flint Hills ATA Bus service has made adjustments to some of its routes.
Starting Monday, fixed routes in Manhattan will cover the routes typically driven on Saturdays. This means some routes will make stops at a different time than usual. The bus will still operate during its usual Monday to Friday hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
In Junction City, ATA has combined its green and blue routes into the purple route and adjusted its red route. More details will be released at a later time. These routes also will operate 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
There are no changes to the K-18 connector route.
Subscription to the ADA para-transit or general demand response services will be suspended starting Monday. Normally, trips can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance, but it will now only schedule trips 24 to 48 hours in advance.
Schedules can be found online and at bus stops.