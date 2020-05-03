The U.S. Army on Thursday announced the new commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.
Brig. Gen. Douglas Sims II will take over command from Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski.
Sims is the deputy director for regional operations and force management with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He was first promoted to a 2nd lieutenant in 1991 and worked his way up to his appointment as a brigadier general in 2017.
Sims graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and earned a master’s degree in management from Webster University. He also has been deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq.
Officials have not yet set a date for the command change ceremony.