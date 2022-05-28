There are a number of options for Memorial Day services on Monday.
In Manhattan, the annual service at Sunset Cemetery will start with the Manhattan Municipal Band performing at 9:30 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at American Legion Post 17 at 114 McCall Road.
The Municipal Band also will perform a Memorial Day concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park.
VFW Post 1786 of Manhattan will host a Memorial Day ceremony at Valley View Memorial Park, 9050 U.S. Highway 24. It will include a flag retirement ceremony at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m.
At Fort Riley, the 1st Infantry Division will hold its annual event at 11:40 a.m. at the Post Cemetery, 193 Huebner Road. The ceremony also will be livestreamed on facebook.com/FortRiley.
Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, will speak as part of the ceremony. Following brief remarks, McKannay and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Speichert will place a wreath in honor of those who have died while serving in the country’s armed forces.
The ceremony is open to the public, but those without a Department of Defense ID card need to arrive early at the Henry Gate visitor control center (Exit 301 off I-70) to obtain a pass to the installation. Grant and Parker Access Control Points are closed on training and federal holidays.
Other events include a 10 a.m. service at CL Hoover Opera House in Junction City and a 11 a.m. service at Kansas Veterans Cemetery on Wildcat Creek Road.