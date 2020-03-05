Elijah Schley paced nervously as he lined up in the napkin-folding competition Thursday morning at K-State’s Peters Rec Complex.
The competitive ninth grader had to be fast because he wanted a medal. But, he’d also have to apply the lessons he learned in his career skills classes at St. Marys High School.
Schley and about 100 other special-needs students from the area competed Thursday morning as part of the second-annual Job Olympics. The competition allows students to test their skills in up to four job and independent living skills events.
The 25 events ranged from item sorting and change counting to more advanced skills like letter writing and job interviewing — skills the students practice throughout the year in their respective classrooms. Volunteers from the area helped judge the students as they showcased their skills.
“It gives them a reason to come and work on their job skills and the things they need for future jobs,” said Randy Wild, transition and CTE coordinator for the Kaw Valley school district. “They get to come here and have fun. There’s a little bit of competition to it, but it shows them that their practice pays off.”
Wild said he and other regional special needs transition coordinators, who help prepare special education students for life after school and organize the Job Olympics, bring their students to the competition to give them the opportunity to interact with a wide range of people, which is another skill they work to develop.
At the napkin folding competition, Schley picked up forks and spoons and rolled them in black napkins, with the judge paying attention to the placement of the silverware and tightness of the fold. When he was finished, he flashed a quick thumbs up before breaking away to find his next event quickly.
“He’s on a roll now,” said Starr Gordon, a paraeducator who was accompanying Schuly.
Next, Schuly tried his hand at sorting dollar bills and coins, which he said was his best event, and sorting a basket of groceries onto labels with their names. His last event was showing off his custodial skills by vacuuming some oats off a carpet and polishing a mirror.
“I worked very hard, to try to get that medal, if I can,” Schuly said.
But even with his competitive spirit, Schuly couldn’t help but to wish good luck to other students who were ahead of him in line and congratulate them as they finished their events. It’s who he is as a sportsman, Wild said.
“Some of these students with special needs, they don’t get recognized like some of their fellow students might for sports or academics or things like that,” Wild said. “This is something they can really shine at and show what they work on every day.”