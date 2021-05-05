Area school districts differ on whether they’ll keep mask requirements for the last weeks of the school year.
The USD 384 Blue Valley school board on Monday decided to make mask wearing optional on school property.
During a special meeting Monday morning, board members unanimously decided to amend its mask policy for the remainder of the school year. The decision came after board members and district officials reviewed the Riley County mask mandate, which expired Sunday.
The last day for classes in USD 384 is May 28. In a statement on the district website from superintendent John Cox, he said the board also decided that officials don’t have to take temperatures as students enter a building or get on the bus.
“We will continue social distancing as well as using good sanitizing and washing techniques to keep the spread of illnesses as low as possible for the remainder of the year,” Cox said.
Parents who want their kids to continue wearing masks in class are asked to inform their student’s teacher of their decision.
USD 378 Riley County also lifted its mask mandate. During a special board meeting April 29, the school board unanimously voted to rescind the mask rule. The last day of school for USD 378 is May 14, the same as the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
USD 383 will continue to require students to wear masks through the end of the school year.
USD 320 Wamego is also maintaining mask-wearing through the end of school May 25. USD 323 Rock Creek will keep mask rules in place through the last day of classes on May 26, however masks are not required for outdoor sporting events in that district. Both of those districts are in Pottawatomie County, which never had a countywide mask mandate.