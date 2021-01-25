Area school districts closed Monday due to inclement winter weather.
The Manhattan-Ogden school district announced on its website Monday morning the district and all school buildings would be closed for the day. All activities were canceled.
USD 475 Junction City, USD 320 Wamego, USD 323 Rock Creek and USD 329 Wabaunsee also canceled classes and activities for the day. USD 378 Riley County schools were closed, and the district’s remote learning program canceled its classes for Monday.
USD 384 superintendent John Cox said in a statement on the district’s website that Blue Valley-Randolph schools was closed Monday.
“With the forecast calling for some type of winter precipitation, I would rather give parents plenty of notice to make plans and err on the side of caution for students and staff traveling to and from school,” Cox wrote. “Knowing the impact canceling school has on the families and community, this decision was not made lightly.”
Even with remote learning capabilities, school districts have chosen to implement a more traditional inclement weather day by fully canceling classes and activities. USD 383 Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said switching learning modes is “not as easy as flipping a switch,” and the full cancelation of classes is not just for the students.
“We have remote teachers who still work in their school buildings,” Reid said. “This way they are not traveling to school, putting themselves out in the bad weather.”
Reid said the district has snow days built into the calendar for this exact situation.
The school closures come as a mass of wintry precipitation was forecast to impact portions of central and eastern Kansas Monday. The National Weather Service office in Topeka issued a forecast calling for several inches of snow as well as ice accumulations stretching along a path from Salina east to Manhattan, north to Marysville and south to the Rock Creek area. Travel is discouraged, as roads and highways will likely be icy. Snow will return to the forecast Tuesday evening and night, with up to an inch possible at that time, on top of previously accumulated precipitation.