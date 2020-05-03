Awards, honors
Danielle Anderson, of Fort Riley, was named to the provost’s list at Troy University for the third term of the 2019-2020 school year. Students must receive a grade point average of at least 3.65 on at least 12 credit hours. Jose Gracia, of Fort Riley, graduated from Troy at the end of the third term at Troy with an associate’s degree general education. Troy University is a public university in Troy, Alabama.
Michael Turnley, of Manhattan, would have been honored at Central College’s annual scholarship celebration on April 23, but the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Turnley received the Journey Scholarship. Central College is a private, four-year liberal arts college in Pelle, Iowa.
MKC — a farm cooperative based in Moundridge, Kansas — awarded $1,000 scholarships to Garret Craig, Nathan Enns, Tess Fairbanks, Cassidy Finley, Emily Headrick, Stepahnie Hiebert, Joushua Peterson, Laura Peterson, Mackenzie Porter and Thomas Smith at K-State.