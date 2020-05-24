Awards, honors
Allen Zhang, a graduated senior at Manhattan High, was awarded a prestigious National Merit Scholarship for $2,500.
Byron Verdugo, of Junction City, earned a bachelor’s of intelligence and analysis from Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
Nicholas McLellan, of Manhattan, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.
Fernanda Gonzalez and Katie Jensen, both of Manhattan, graduated from Kansas Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school for grades K-12.
Alexis Aeriel Kimmi, Mary E. Aguirre and Brandi Hancock, all of Manhattan, graduated from Park University in Kansas City.
Shem McConnell, of Manhattan, was named a Who’s Who recipient at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
Julianne Fry, of Manhattan, earned a master’s of business administration from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Caleb Baer, Willie Copeland and Claire Wadsworth, all of Junction City, and Colby Fink, Molly Knapp and Claire Williamson, all of Manhattan, received certifications from Washburn Tech in Topeka.
Wadsworth, a nursing student, was also named to the National Technical Honor Society.
Ben Turnely, of Manhattan, was one of seven students who gave their senior honors thesis presentations at Central College in Pela, Iowa.
Tammie Melton, of Manhattan, was awarded the dean’s recognition award by Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Carley Nelson, of St. George, was one of six students awarded the Esta Morgan Scholarship at Washburn University in Topeka.