Alms Group grants Wamego teacher funding
The Alms Group gave Amy Benz, a teacher in the Wamego school district, a grant to use robotic cars made out of toilet paper rolls to teach students about Newton’s three laws of motions and basic circuitry.
Benz’ second-grade students wired a simple circuit between a battery and three-volt motor, using plastic gears and a propeller to propel the toilet paper cars. The grant provided all materials except the toilet paper rolls, bottle caps and straws used for the bodies of the cars.
The Alms Group is a “for-social-profit” real estate brokerage that donates its profits to local education and philanthropy groups.
Flint Hills Christian students place at journalism contest
Several Flint Hills Christian School took honors in the Kansas Scholastic Press Association’s 2020 Regional Contests in February.
From Flint Hills Christian School, the following students won awards: Kyler Vandorn, Academics Photography, Honorable Mention; Michaela Crow, Academics Photography, Honorable Mention; Kailey Meier, Ad Design, Second Place; Michaela Crow, Ad Design, Third Place; Daniel Wilkinson, Headline Writing and Design, Second Place; Sam Matheny, Headline Writing and Design, Honorable Mention; Michaela Crow, Infographics, First Place; Ann Hess, Photo Illustration, First Place; Seonna McCabria, Sports Photography, Honorable Mention; Michaela Crow, Sports Photography, Honorable Mention; Hope Kamanga, Student Life Photography, Third Place; Nairilys Santana, Yearbook Layout, First Place; and Michaela Crow, Yearbook Theme and Graphics, First Place.
The students will continue to the state competition May in Lawrence.