MHS forensics
competes at Silver Lake, Derby
The Manhattan High School Forensic Squad participated in speech tournaments at Silver Lake High School and Derby High School with 31 students thon Feb. 28 and 29.
At the Silver Lake Speech Tournament, six students earned honors in Congressional Debate.
Kameron Maranville was awarded the gold medal by being voted Outstanding Presiding Officer. Elizabeth Kim placed 3rd in Chamber 1, & Nayomi Wong placed 3rd in Chamber 2.
Trinity Brockman placed 4th, and Annabelle Jung 5th.
In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Aaron Hoff won 1st, Alison Payne 4th, Megan Keenan 5th, and Ben Whitten 6th. These students debated the topic, “Resolved: States ought to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.”
Eight MHS students were medalists in the Individual Speaking/Dramatic events of the tournament.
In informative Speaking, Megan Long won 1st and Brent Thein 4th in the 10-minute version. Noah Meyer placed 6th in the seven-minute version.
In Impromptu Speaking, Brent Thein placed 4th.
In Dramatic Interpretation, Elizabeth Bean placed 5th.
K.J. Jones finished 4th, and Lasirra Hines 6th in Original Oratory.
In International Extemporaneous Speaking, Will Bannister was 4th.
In Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking, Trinity Brockman was 2nd, Elizabeth Kim 4th, and Megan Long 6th.
At the Derby Speech Tournament, MHS had two medalists.
Ryan Ward won 3rd in Humorous Interpretation.
In Prose Interpretation, Peyton Woods placed 5th.
The MHS squad is coached by Mac Phrommany. The MHS Forensic Squad hosted its annual MHS Speech Tournament Friday and Saturday at the MHS east campus. Results were not available as of press time.