Awards, honors, graduations
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Barton Community College: Cassidy Adams, Alexandra Allen, Rachell Bohl, Aaron Crain, Dalton Engle, Tanner Fief, Heather Gipson, Nicholas Johnson, Kaitlyn Lahti, Grace Leonard, James McBride, John Mills, Alexandria Newell, Anthony Nistico, Taylor Schmidt, Maurice Sharpe and Micheal Simmons. To be named to the list, students must receive a grade point average of at least 3.5 on at least 12 credit hours.
Kaydra Baer, Katie Dancer, Katie Kidwell, Kevin Marrero, Ashley McCarthy, Amanda RItz Olsen, Isaac Segura, Jada Smith, and R’ielle Smith, all of Junction City; and Timothy Helman, of Wamego, and Ty Nelson, of Manhattan, were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Cloud County Community College. To be named to the list, students receive at least a 3.9 GPA in at least 12 credit hours.
Paige Noelle Smith, of Junction City, and Natalie Anastasia Jones, Michael Brian Kovar, and Halle Elise Wefald, all of Manhattan, were named to their respective deans’ lists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Requirements to be named to the list vary by college at the university.
Mathew Turnley, of Manhattan, was one of 38 Simpson College student athletes named to the spring 2020 American Rivers Conference All-Academic team. Turnley is a senior on the men’s tennis team, and to be named to the list, students must be varsity level athletes, at least a sophomore and receive at least a 3.5 GPA.
Kevin Blake, of Manhattan, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Valdosta University. To be named to the list, students must receive a GPA of at least 3.50 on at least nine or more credit hours. Valdosta State University is a public university in Valdosta, Georgia.
Aleah Porche, of Fort Riley, graduated summa cum laude from Troy University with a degree from the College of Health and Human Services. Troy is a public university in Troy, Alabama.
My Le, of Fort Riley, and Alisha Fenton, of Junction City, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s honor roll at Southwestern College. To be named to the list, students must receive a GPA of at least 3.7 as full-time students. Southwestern College is a private, Methodist liberal arts college in Winfield, Kansas.
Jennifer Brown, of Junction City, and Allisa Pajser, Sarah Jackson, and Jennifer Pishny, of Manhattan, were inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society across all academic disciplines. Only the top 10% of college seniors are eligible for membership.
Westley Brooks, of Fort Riley, earned a bachelor of science in human environmental sciences at the University of Alabama. The university is the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education and is based in Tuscaloosa.
Elaine Kirish, of Fort Riley, graduated from the University of Utah with a masters in nursing. The University of Utah is the state’s flagship university.