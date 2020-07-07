Riley County and Manhattan fire officials said fireworks-related service calls declined from last year, but damage increased after a large structure fire over the weekend.
Riley County emergency management director and fire chief Pat Collins said the county probably experienced $400,000 in damage directly related to fireworks.
“Across the county, our number of (fireworks) calls were down from last year, but our damage was a lot higher,” he said. “Normally, the calls we run are grass fires or field fires.”
Most of this year’s damage total is from a structure fire at 3787 High Plains Ranch around 12:41 a.m. Sunday that caused $300,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss for the 50-foot-by-70-foot shop building.
Collins said the county fire district also received two calls on the Fourth of July for car fires.
Just north of town, Collins said a 2008 Jeep Liberty was “burned up” after a carload of fireworks ignited inside the vehicle, which was parked outside.
“I think the heat coming through the windows is what appeared to (cause the fire),” he said.
The other, which occurred in Ogden, was canceled prior to fire officials arriving after residents put out the fire. Collins said there was minor damage to the car.
Collins said there also was a grass fire that also happened Saturday at Scenic Overlook, south of town. He said the fire didn’t get too bad because it hasn’t been dry recently.
“We’ve had some dry years where we’ve had a lot of (grass) fires,” he said. “We get 15 days of dry weather right up to the Fourth of July, and we’d have some bad fires. But they are far and few between.”
Collins commended the county’s volunteer firefighters for their work during the Fourth of July weekend. “They’re a great bunch of people,” he said.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to five fireworks-related service calls from Wednesday through Sunday, down four from about the same period in 2019.
All of them were small dumpster fires that occurred on Saturday or Sunday in the late evening and early morning hours. Estimated property losses ranged from none to $250.