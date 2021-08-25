The three-county region has great variance when ranking the state’s counties by key COVID factors meant to determine risk, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Geary County is No. 6, Riley County is 49th and Pottawatomie County is 95th in the initial Kansas COVID County Ranking report that considers vaccination rates and per capita cases and tests. (The lowest risk is No. 1; the highest risk is No. 105).
But it should be noted that the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention indicated all three counties have a high risk of transmission. As of Wednesday, the CDC indicated 101 out of 105 Kansas counties are at a “high” or substantial” risk of transmission. KDHE on Wednesday announced it would begin releasing the county COVID rankings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The rankings are based on three metrics:
Full series vaccination rate of eligible population (12+ year olds)
7-day daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people
7-day daily average number of COVID-19 tests administered per 100,000 people
Each county’s rankings are added together to generate a total score for the county. The total scores for counties are then ranked from 1-105. Geary County’s vaccination rate is 66% (third in Kansas). The county had 29 cases per 100,000 (34th) and tested 198 per 100,000 (48th).
Riley County’s vaccination rate is 36% (97th). The county had 12 cases per 100,000 (10th) and tested 198 per 100,000 (50th).
Pottawatomie County’s vaccination rate is 39% (86th) The county had 36 cases per 100,000 (50th) and tested 133 per 100,000 (75th).
As a state, 56% of Kansas’ eligible population is fully vaccinated, ranking 28th in the country.
KDHE said the goal of the rankings is to “help county commissioners and local leaders stop the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.”
“I believe that data is a powerful tool we can use to guide our response to COVID-19,” KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said in a written statement. “I am hopeful this report empowers action in communities and encourages sharing and implementation of best practices across Local Health Departments. Local leaders and communities are working tirelessly to keep us safe; to help them, helps all of us.”