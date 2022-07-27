AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us, Sundays, 11 A.M. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND COMMUNITY CHURCH
Adult Sunday School is at 10:00 a.m. Service is at 11:00 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
College Heights Baptist meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m., and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the July 31st worship service. Sunday school classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer nursery care for preschool aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. The sermon text is from Isaiah 6: 1-7 and the title is god is gracious. any questions call 537-7744
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Laurie Lewis will give the sermon at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) “What’s In It For Me?” based on Luke 12:13-21. Our music will be celebrating “Christmas in July” with Mannheim joyous hymns. The Manhattan Little Apple Barbershop Chorus will share their music with us as well. After a brief congregational meeting following worship, we’ll share a potluck in Fellowship Hall in honor of our new pastor beginning ministry with us. Thursday we have a Coffee Fellowship at Radina’s on the Hill, open to all, 3:00 p.m. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Body Of Christ” Acts 2 and Ephesians 4. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Special speaker Jeff Herzog will deliver a Bible based message. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the Summer. Sunday August 7th. the Lil Apple Barbershop Chorus will perform during the service. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (785) 776-1423 for more details.
FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH
The Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion at both services, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer.
Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “What Is Essential Is Invisible to the Eye” is from Gospel reading Luke 12:13-21 . Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
MANHATTAN MENNONITE CHURCH
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include informal time of fellowship starting at 9:30 am, Worship at 10:45 am, and special activities for children and youth.
Worship will feature a message by Pastor Melissa Atchison and is available in-person and on Zoom. Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. RUF Campus Pastor Jon Dunning will be preaching Palm 4 “Good & Angry” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 p.m and Sunday — 8:30 a.m; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 a.m; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until Fall; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH WAMEGO
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY PRESBYTARIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. On this fifth Sunday we will have a hymn sing of the congregation’s favorite hymns. Our accompanist is Amanda Arrington. The Little Apple Barbershop Chorus will also be a part of our music Sunday. Following worship we have a time of coffee, snacks, and conversation. Contact information is 785-539-3921, trinity1110@sbcglobal.net, and you will find us on Facebook.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, July 31, join us for Spiritual Journeys: Healing and Solace, featuring stories of personal spiritual growth from several Fellowship members. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Help Us Listen” based on James 1:19-27. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11:00.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am led by guest Pastor Leroy Prale. The message will be Can You Get Your Car in the Garage? Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.