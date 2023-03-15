Kansas State University is receiving $3.5 million from a nationally recognized grain company to support the university’s plans to enhance agricultural research.
Ardent Mills, a milling company based in Denver, Colo., is pledging $3.5 million to benefit the university’s plans for new facilities in the College of Agriculture’s Department of Grain Science and Industry. University officials announced the donation Tuesday.
College of Agriculture dean and director of K-State Research and Extension Ernie Minton said in a statement Tuesday that the new infrastructure and approach to grain and ag sciences facilities will allow the university to “recruit and retain world-class faculty and researchers, which will further strengthen the allure of attending K-State.”
K-State leaders are seeking to improve Call and Weber halls while adding the Global Center for Food and Grain Innovation. K-State also plans to build agronomy research and innovation centers and a new facility for livestock shows.
Troy Anderson, vice president of operations at Ardent Mills, said in a statement that the partnership between the company and K-State is “a great fit.”
“The evolving interdisciplinary, collaborative approach, along with the new facilities, will enable exceptional talent development and best-in-class research to help better solve food and agriculture challenges today and for generations to come,” Anderson said. “We are extremely excited to be a part of this initiative.”
K-State president Richard Linton said in a statement that this new infrastructure opportunity is “the first major project associated with the university’s vision of interdisciplinary research and development.”
Construction and renovations will begin on the Kansas State campus this summer, with all phases completed by the end of 2026.
K-State officials said the project will provide new and improved teaching spaces for more than half of students taking College of Agriculture courses and will eliminate about $56 million in deferred facilities maintenance.