After a year when the average apartment price dropped and occupancy slightly dipped, the rental market in Manhattan faces a new challenge with the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on rental housing units in Manhattan is yet to be seen, said Riley County appraiser Greg McHenry.
“So much depends on the length of this,” McHenry said.
The length of the ongoing pandemic could effect when K-State students, a major part of the city’s population, return to Manhattan and how long some people are out of work or facing reduced salaries.
Historically, McHenry said, rentals in town start on June 1 or August 1. He said it will be interesting to see how many people are able — or not able — to start renting on those dates.
“We don’t know when this situation will end,” McHenry said. “We don’t know when K-State will be open again. That’s a big piece of that puzzle too.”
Prices dropped from 2018 to 2019 for the entire community of Manhattan with one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom rentals, according to data provided by the Riley County Appraiser’s Office.
Overall property occupancy across the city in all apartment buildings dropped one percentage point from 87% in 2018 to 86% in 2019.
The price of a studio rental in Manhattan increased by 8.3% or $40 in 2019 (Studio units were the only type of unit that increased in price across the community.) The average price in 2018 was $480 and the price increased to $520 in 2019.
One-bedroom apartments decreased 4.4% or $28. The average price was $659 in 2018 and $631 in 2019.
Two-bedroom rentals decreased in price by $8 or about 1%. The average price was $800 in 2018 and $792 in 2019.
Three-bedroom rentals across Manhattan decreased in price by $3 or about 0.3% as the 2018 average price was $1,038 and the 2019 price was $1,035.
Four-bedroom units decreased about 7.8% in average price from the average price in 2018 of $1,459 to $1,344 in 2019.
However, the price of various rentals increased in different areas of Manhattan.
In 2019, the average price of a two-bedroom rental within the Colbert Hills area rose 81% when compared to the same price in 2018.
In 2018, the average price of a two-bedroom was $663. The average price in 2019 was $1,200. That is a difference of $537 or 81%.
McHenry said the demand for apartments and rental properties is growing in that area of town because Kansas State University students do not mind driving to park their car on campus.
“You know way back in the dark ages when I was in college, you know we all wanted to be close to campus as we could, and we didn’t want to drive or have to find a parking place on campus,” McHenry said. “It’s not so much that way now.”
Many of the newer complexes in that area offers shuttles to campus for students as well, McHenry said.
“Even the student crowd is not as opposed to driving in, parking in the parking garage or one of the other parking lots on campus and going to class,” he said.
The average price of a studio rental in 2019 near the K-State campus area increased 74%. McHenry defined the campus area as six to eight blocks in either direction of campus. The average monthly rent for a studio in 2019 was $524, or $224 more than the average rent in 2018, which was $300.
McHenry said his office has seen a higher demand for studio apartments over the years.
“We see occasionally from differences in year-to-year in just the likes and the wants of, you know, renters and people who are looking for an apartment,” McHenry said.
The price for one-bedroom rentals near campus also increased in 2019. The average price of a one-bedroom space in 2019 was $646, which is an increase of 29% from 2018. The average price in 2018 was $499.
The average price for a one-bedroom rental increased by 48% from 2018 to 2019 in the South Seth Child area of Manhattan. In 2019, the average price was $599, up $195 from 2018’s average price of $404.
Average rental prices dropped in 2019 from 2018 for rentals in the western Manhattan area north of Anderson Avenue. Three-bedroom units dropped about 11%, from $850 in 2018 to $750 in 2019.
In 2019, the average studio monthly price in that area was $563, down from $590 in 2018, or a decrease in price of 4.5%.
Occupancy near campus dropped three percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The lowest occupancy rate of a rental property was 67% in 2019, which is a decrease from the lowest occupancy rate of 70% in 2018.
In 2018, officials only split the data into campus versus non-campus numbers.
In the west Manhattan area north of Anderson Avenue, the lowest occupancy rate of a rental property in 2019 was 39% and the highest was 93%. The South Seth Child area had the same statistics.
In west Manhattan south of Anderson Avenue and Scenic Drive, the lowest occupancy rate of a rental property in 2019 was 46% and the highest was 100%.
Officials did not provide the low numbers in 2019 for Northview or Colbert Hills.
In 2018, the city of Manhattan’s lowest occupancy rate of a rental property was 50% and the highest was 100%.
McHenry said rental prices and the demand for certain rental properties fluctuate from year to year.
“It’s not unusual for us to see maybe every year, maybe every few years, a change in demand for certain properties,” he said.
He said the population changes based on student enrollment, how many Fort Riley troops are living off post and the general growth of the city.
McHenry said the rental market presents supply and demand.
“The real estate market is always been about supply and demand and what that balance is, and we’ve really seen some good examples of that in the rental market,” he said.
“If the demand doesn’t match the supply, that’s what causes drops in occupancy or rates to be flat or dropping,” he continued.
McHenry said he thinks it will be interesting to see how rental statistics look when employees for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) start moving into town.