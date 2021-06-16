People with an interest in helping plan for an indoor pool can apply to join a steering committee.
The Indoor Pool Aquatic Center Steering Committee will make a formal recommendation about the idea to city administrators and Manhattan city commissioners. The committee will give input about the design plans for the center and project scope after meeting from July through October this year.
The city government will take applications until June 25. Mayor Wynn Butler will confirm appointments to the steering committee in early July. People can apply online at the city government website.
The city had received 50 applications as of Wednesday morning, officials said.
“Everyone who is interested is welcome to participate in the process,” said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager.
The city government’s policy is to form a steering committee for large projects, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer for the city. The city formed other committees for similar projects like the new recreation centers, Uccello said.
“It’s typical procedure,” she said.
Uccello said the city will allow as many members as possible.
Uccello said it is important to involve the public in this process, especially because community members approached the city about the creation of an indoor pool.
Earlier this month, commissioners approved a feasibility study examining the pool’s proposed site, location, cost and general layout.
Residents pitched the idea of an indoor pool to the commission in May after Kansas State University permanently closed the Natatorium in February.
K-State closed the swimming facility, which opened in 1973, because of ongoing maintenance and problems with ventilation.