Police confirmed Monday that they had taken three reports and fielded one complaint since June 1 of stolen or defaced campaign signs, all of them backing the constitutional amendment on abortion.
Nobody has been arrested or cited.
Police reports involved two cases of stolen signs and one of a defaced sign. The complaint came in a phone call about signs being stolen and vandalized in the 700 block of Harris Ave., but the caller didn’t want to file a police report, according to Riley County Police Department spokesman Aaron Wintermote.
The issues arise as an Aug. 2 election looms in which voters will decide whether to amend the Kansas constitution so that it says there’s no constitutional right to abortion.
The incidents in which police reports were filed:
°Eight “Value Them Both” signs were reported stolen on June 6 from a vacant lot near the intersection of Houston Rd. and S. Juliette Ave. in Manhattan.
°A “Value Them Both” sign was reported stolen on July 4 from a residence in the 1600 block of Virginia Dr. in Manhattan. A theft report was filed.
°A “Vote Yes” sign was reported to be spray painted “No” on July 11 at the same vacant lot near the intersection of Houston Rd. and S. Juliette Ave. in Manhattan. A criminal damage to property report was filed.
“Value Them Both” and “Vote Yes” are advocating the same thing: A yes vote on the constitutional amendment.