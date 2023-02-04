An Anthony Middle School 8th-grader is the winner of the 2023 Riley County Spelling Bee – again.
Solon Xia (pronounced SOLE-un Sha) won the county spelling bee Saturday by correctly spelling the word “rustic.”
An Anthony Middle School 8th-grader is the winner of the 2023 Riley County Spelling Bee – again.
Solon Xia (pronounced SOLE-un Sha) won the county spelling bee Saturday by correctly spelling the word “rustic.”
“I know what (the word) is, but I don’t use it much,” Xia said.
Xia, 14, also won last year’s Riley County Spelling Bee, which has been sponsored and coordinated by The Mercury for more than 40 years. Saturday’s runner-up was Eisenhower Middle School 8th-grader Krish Govind. Third place went to Bergman Elementary School 4th-grader Jannie Li. Individual schools in the Manhattan-Ogden School District hosted spelling bees last month. The winners from those events then entered in the Riley County bee.
Govind, 14, told The Mercury he ended up in the county spelling bee by accident.
“I forgot to tell my teacher I didn’t want to participate,” Govind said. “But I ended up being in it, and I won. It was my first time winning the school spelling bee (at Eisenhower).”
Saturday’s spelling bee also marked a return to in-person spelling events. Last year’s spelling contest took place online and was administered by Scripps. The virtual spelling bee consisted of several questions about vocabulary and spelling. However, there was not a traditional “final word” for spellers to complete, and, as Xia described last year, it didn’t require participants to correctly answer every question.
“This year was less difficult I feel,” Xia said. “Last year’s, since it was virtual, there were much harder words on the list.”
Xia said in-person spelling bees are more fun for the competitors, too, and the audience staring back while he spells a word doesn’t bother him.
“I just kind of ignore all that and focus on the word,” Xia said.
After the spelling bee, Govind shared a fun fact about the English language with The Mercury.
“The English language is one of the only languages in the world that has a spelling bee,” Govind said. “Most other languages are simpler. When someone says a word out loud, other people can easily spell it, because it’s spelled like it sounds. English is one of the few languages where you can have a spelling competition, because of all the silent and extra letters.”
Xia will go on to compete in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee at Newman University in Wichita on March 25. As runner-up, Govind would compete in the state bee if Xia became ill or was otherwise unable to attend.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.