Anthony Middle School 7th grader Solon Xia is this year’s winner of the Riley County Spelling Bee. With the online format, he didn’t have a “winning word,” but he did score the highest among all competitors.
The winner of this year’s Riley County Spelling Bee says he felt less pressure to compete with the virtual format.
Anthony Middle School 7th-grader Solon Xia (pronounced SOLE-un Sha) won the 2022 spelling bee. Organizers decided to move the bee online during a surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19 that peaked in the Manhattan area in January.
“The test was like the same format, where it gave you a word and you could ask for information on it,” Xia said. “But it wasn’t like the in-person events, where if you spell it wrong you’re out.”
The Mercury has sponsored and coordinated the local bee for more than 40 years. This year’s online spelling bee, administered by Scripps, consisted of several questions about vocabulary and spelling. However, there was not a traditional “final word” for spellers to complete, and, as Xia described, it didn’t require participants to correctly answer every question. The test lasted an hour and was open until March 5 to allow for more participants.
Organizers tallied the spelling bee results last weekend and declared Xia the winner on Tuesday. The 2022 runner-up was Lily Bahr of Manhattan Catholic Schools.
Individual schools in the Manhattan-Ogden school district hosted spelling bees in-person last month. The winners from those events then entered in the Riley County bee.
Xia said he participated in spelling bees in 4th and 5th grades at Bergman Elementary.
“On public speaking … it depends on the situation, what I’m talking about, as to whether I’ll get nervous,” Xia said. “Being a virtual spelling bee, it takes a bit of the pressure off of you, but you might not have the same experience in-person as you would online.”
Xia said his favorite subjects are math and science, and he’s interested in becoming part of the debate team.
“I really want to learn more about physics right now,” Xia said. “If I had to present on something, it’d probably be science or math related.”
Xia will move on to the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on March 26 at Newman University in Wichita.