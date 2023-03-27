Riley County Spelling Bee champion Solon Xia (right) and spelling bee runner-up Krish Govind relax after the county spelling bee Feb. 4 at Manhattan High School. Xia, an 8th-grader at Anthony Middle School, won the county spelling bee last year.
Riley County Spelling Bee winner Solon Xia was among the top finishers at the state bee over the weekend in Topeka.
Tyler Nolte of Nemaha County was the champion.
Xia, an eighth-grader at Anthony Middle School, tied for third place. He and three other spellers went out in the ninth round of competition. Eighty-six county spelling bee winners competed in Topeka.
Xia won the Riley County bee two years in a row.
The Sunflower State Spelling Bee is sponsored by the Kansas Press Association, ITC and Newman University. Nolte’s winning words were “gadzookery” and “drumlin.” The competition involving spellers from all across the state lasted 13 rounds.
Spellers competed at Newman University on Saturday. Susan Crane-Laracuente served as pronouncer for the competition, and the judges who tracked every word and verified spelling accuracy were Cory Teubner, Karla Duran, Beth Golay and Shelby Kellerman. Spellers studied Words of the Champions, the 4,000-word list provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Nolte now advances to compete in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer near Washington, D.C. Spellers will arrive on Sunday, May 28, and depart on Saturday, June 3.
The Kansas Press Association has sponsored the regional bee event for six years.