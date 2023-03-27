rico spelling bee 2023 xia and govind.JPG
Riley County Spelling Bee champion Solon Xia (right) and spelling bee runner-up Krish Govind relax after the county spelling bee Feb. 4 at Manhattan High School. Xia, an 8th-grader at Anthony Middle School, won the county spelling bee last year.

 Staff photo by AJ Dome

Riley County Spelling Bee winner Solon Xia was among the top finishers at the state bee over the weekend in Topeka.

Tyler Nolte of Nemaha County was the champion.