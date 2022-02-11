A celebration of student art from across the Manhattan-Ogden School District returns after a year of pandemic-related postponement.
The Early Expressions art exhibit was scheduled to have its final day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at K-State’s Beach Museum of Art. The display is a collaboration between district art teachers and the Beach Museum and is sponsored by the Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation. It features a collection of art from students of all ages and features a mix of two-dimensional and three-dimensional work. Organizers canceled the event last year because of the pandemic.
USD 383 Foundation president Heather Lansdowne said students submitted more than 1,000 pieces of art for this year’s exhibition. This was the first year students from the Manhattan Virtual Academy were able to submit art pieces. Local artists Kim Casebeer and Clive Fullagar judged those pieces and selected the top pieces from each age group for display in the Beach Museum.
Schlageck and her staff created a virtual exhibit tour, essentially a photo slide show edited into a YouTube video at youtu.be/X7Hv4gDTNsA.
Schlageck said making the video slideshow required photos and labels for all 131 art pieces.
“We just really felt this was a way we could get to all those family members who would normally even travel (to view the exhibit), and can’t really do that right now,” Schlageck said.
In years prior, the museum had a reception for the student artists and their families. This year, officials said an in-person reception wasn’t possible because of the museum’s pandemic-related restrictions on group size. Kathrine Schlageck, Beach Museum associate curator of education, said a Saturday afternoon gallery opening featuring student artwork will typically draw about 300 people.
“We’ve tried to make it as accessible as possible, but we just didn’t feel we were quite ready yet for the huge crowd,” Schlageck said. “This is one of our most popular events. It’s usually pretty much wall-to-wall people.”
Schlageck said many of the children who entered pieces in the exhibition are already familiar with the Beach Museum through field trips or art class projects.
“One of the neat things about the museum is it’s kind of a part of the families here in Manhattan,” Schlageck said. “We start seeing kids in early childhood classes or family workshops, then on school tours. … We really do see a lot of the community in here.”
Marlatt Elementary School K-5 art teacher Courtney Cahoj (pronounced chuh-HOY) led the effort to organize elementary art submissions for the exhibition. She said children will create a portfolio of their artwork starting at the beginning of the school year that lasts until November.
“It’s their choice to pick a piece of their work to submit,” Cahoj said. “This gives them a lot of personal ownership and lets them choose something that represents them as an artist.”
This year’s top financial donors for the exhibit include the Manhattan Optimist Club, Strecker Nelson West Gallery, the K-State Foundation, and several private individuals. Cahoj said during the pandemic, creating art has become a therapeutic activity for children and adults.
“It’s probably become even more meaningful in times of uncertainty,” Cahoj said.
Cahoj and Schlageck both indicated that they were glad they didn’t have to judge any of the student pieces.
“That would be so hard,” Cahoj said. “There’s so much wonderful work. When you look at art through the lens of a child, it gives you a whole new appreciations for what they’re creating and doing.”
Early Expressions winners:
- Best in Show and 3rd through 5th grade winner: Eeksha Venkatesh-Prasad, Manhattan Virtual Academy, 5th grade
- Kindergarten through 2nd grade winner: Vivian, Northview Elementary, 1st grade
- Middle School 2D winner: Olivia, Anthony Middle School, 6th grade
- High School 2D winner: Morgan Erickson, MHS, 9th grade
- Secondary 3D winner: Zoe Kyle, MHS, 12th grade