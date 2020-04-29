The Riley County Police Department used most of its $176,000 expenses from its asset seizure and forfeiture fund on equipment purchases last year, according to RCPD and Kansas Bureau of Investigations reports.
Stemming from the 1994 Kansas Standard Asset Seizure and Forfeiture Act, the money in the fund is generated by police seizure of cash and property connected with criminal cases, all resulting from court proceedings in Riley County or federal courts. The fund cannot be used to supplant RCPD’s budget.
RCPD spent $156,400 for law enforcement equipment. The report didn’t indicate what equipment was purchased.
Other expenses included $8,500 in training costs, some of which can be highly specialized depending on the area; $5,100 for professional services such as attorney fees related to civil forfeitures; $5,000 in “confidential” funds, largely entailing money used to purchase illegal products, like drugs, during undercover operations; and a $1,000 expense to support a community-based program.
The expense for the community program was used to start a Greater Manhattan Community Foundation fund to collect donations for a $30,000 mobile barbecue trailer, which raised more than $10,000. Most of the trailer cost was funded through donations and unused 2019 general funds. The total seizure funds used for the trailer amounted to just under $6,500, which was transferred in March.
The KBI recently released its first yearly report on asset forfeitures in April after a 2018 state law required all state law enforcement to report completed seizure and forfeiture information to the Kansas Asset Seizure and Forfeiture Repository. The first reporting period covered completed cases from July through December 2019. A summary report to the department’s oversight committee, the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board, covered the first half of the year.
In 2018, RCPD spent $185,328.54 from the fund.
At the end of 2019, RCPD had about $154,500 in its federal forfeiture fund and $169,000 in its state forfeiture fund. It had deposited almost $15,500 in the federal fund and $25,200 in the state fund, both of which include accumulated interest.
Because of when the updated forfeiture reporting law was enacted, RCPD had one case to report to the KBI from the latter half of the year.
The case involved a seizure of $3,098, more than 200 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Manhattan after Therriana Pittman, 19, and Brittany Shadburn, 19, were charged in June with allegedly attempting to sell marijuana near a school. The two women have criminal cases pending in Riley County District Court.
Because the women did not file a claim for the money or property, the court awarded ownership of the items to RCPD. According to state law, forfeited property obtained through this process can be destroyed or used for investigative or training purposes if not being held for evidence purposes or publicly sold if it is not harmful to the public.
Director Dennis Butler said at the April law board meeting that the department had recently transferred over its seizure fund money from internal checking accounts to accounts set up by the county after new feedback from the Department of Justice.
“We learned that since the county is used as the organization that holds our funds as the revenue comes in and the expenditures go out, the asset forfeiture fund has to be managed the same way,” Butler said. “Most recently, the fund was in a checking account that was set up separately from all our other funds. You’re not allowed to co-mingle those seized assets with any other money. … There was no indication or no suspicion of any mismanagement or malfeasance, and it’s been this way ever since these accounts were first set up.”
Under the new process, whenever RCPD receives an invoice or bill, it will be processed through the county treasurer. The fund also will be audited under the county, instead of RCPD, on an annual basis.