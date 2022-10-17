A longstanding craft fair set up in a new location Saturday.
Attendees browsed along Poyntz Avenue and inside Manhattan Town Center Saturday on a sunny fall morning for the 48th annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Fair.
Konza Prairie Quilter’s Guild, ChickaBee Pottery and Dave’s Coffee Cakes were among those showcasing handmade, homemade, and refurbished goods and artistry at the event, hosted by Alpha Delta Pi.
Event coordinator for ADPi Mary Kate Gerber said the sorority coordinates the fair to get the community involved and spread the word about its philanthropic cause, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). Ronald McDonald House Charities is a nonprofit organization that helps provide food and lodging for families traveling for children’s medical treatments.
All proceeds made from vendor booth fees, the 50/50 raffle, and the children carnival funds were donated to the chapters in Wichita and Topeka.
“We were looking for a better way to support our philanthropy, Ronald McDonald House Charities, but also involving the community,” Gerber said.
Gerber said the group started planning for the fair last November, contacting vendors and looking for dates.
One of the vendors was First Christian Church, which has been at the festival every year since it started. The church sold baked goods, and all its proceeds went out to women’s shelters, Kansas Christian homes and other causes.
“We’ve had this table for more years than I know,” said Alice Trussell, a member of First Christian Church Disciples Women. “We have a booth because it’s a good fundraiser for our charitable projects.”
Gerber said it’s important to support charities like RMHC.
“It is something close to home, not only for women in our chapter and who have stayed at RMHC facilities but also a lot of people in Manhattan,” Gerber said. “The money goes directly to overnight stays at RMHC facilities for the families in need.”
She mentioned another important aspect of the festival is community involvement. This was the first year the arts and crafts fair was downtown. Before that, it was at CiCo Park, but the sorority changed locations because of sizing and contracts.
“Not only do we appreciate the people attending and supporting our cause, but we also appreciate that they’re able to spread love to businesses and give them a little more exposure,” Gerber said.
