Although K-State estimates the university will lose $35 million in revenue through the end of the school year because of COVID-19, it plans on keeping tuition flat for in-state undergraduates.
“We look at the stress that our families and our economy are under right now,” said Jeff Morris, vice president for communications and marketing. “It’s obvious that our students need as much help as we can give. As we look at that, if we really think about where our students are and the financial pressures and stresses they are under, it’s important that we honor our land-grant mission and keep things as affordable as we can.”
This marks the second year in a row that K-State keeps tuition flat. Last year, K-State officials requested the Kansas Board of Regents approve a 1.5% tuition increase but were rebuffed when the Regents mandated all schools keep tuition flat.
“We realize that this is a new time and a new era, and we have to be responsive,” Morris said.
As for enrollment, Morris said university officials had already expected that enrollment would be close to flat next year as the first phase of its strategic enrollment plan begins to kick in.
But with the pandemic, the university is bracing for some effect on how many students end up enrolling. In addition to tuition price, Morris said a big factor in fall enrollment will be if K-State is able to hold in-person classes next semester. K-State president Richard Myers said that while university leaders hope to hold classes on campus in the fall, that will depend on the path coronavirus takes throughout the summer and on the availability of widespread testing.
K-State’s flat tuition proposal still needs to be approved by the Kansas Board of Regents, which typically reviews tuition rates at its May meeting.