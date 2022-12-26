TOPEKA — A conservative political organization wants the Kansas attorney general to investigate the state Department of Commerce’s response to record requests with an emphasis on the alleged failure to promptly and fully disclose information about a category of business tax incentives.

The Americans for Prosperity Foundation of Kansas submitted a request in 2021 under the Kansas Open Records Act for a trove of Department of Commerce documents, communications and reports regarding STAR bonds. State Tax and Revenue bond financing is available to municipalities for commercial, entertainment and tourism projects.