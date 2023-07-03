featured Americana AMERICANA | Soapbox derby highlights Randolph event Stacey Olson solson@themercury.com Jul 3, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Daniel Gibson, left, teaches Kennedy Sparks, 9, of Marysville how to steer a soapbox derby car Saturday during the Independence Day celebration in Randolph. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Buy Now Cole Peterson, 14, had a winner in the turtle races Saturday during the Independence Day celebration in Randolph. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Buy Now City Park was filled for a car show Saturday during the Independence Day celebration in Randolph. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Buy Now People play cornhole on the basketball court at City Park in Randolph during the Independence Day celebration Saturday. Riders during the parade of Randolph's Independence Day celebration use water to cool down the crowd Saturday.

A figurine of Master Chief from the "Halo" series sits under the hood of a 2021 Dodge Challenger as part of a car show Saturday during the Independence Day celebration in Randolph.

Children take a train ride Saturday during the Independence Day celebration in Randolph.

RANDOLPH — Children laughing, turtles racing and the smell of fireworks filled Triangle Park on Saturday."Kids get to go out and have a good time," Daniel Gibson, a volunteer, said." "Ramping around town and everyone in town gets together. It always seems to be a pretty good time."The park gazebo was adorned in red, white and blue lights while a nearby car show was in full swing.This family-friendly Independence Day festival every year has a soapbox derby just like in the movie "The Little Rascals."Children lined up at the event to have Gibson show them how to use the soapbox car and race down the hill."They (the organizers) do a lot of work to do this every year," Gibson said. "For the 4th of July celebration they put in a lot of work every year. It's the least I can do to come out here and help."Another Randolph independence festival tradition is to race turtles. A lifelong resident Name recalls doing it his entire childhood and now his son, NAME, does it, too."When they first started doing it, my dad went out and threw out some fishing line with liver on it the day of the race with seven hooks," Allen Peterson said."He caught seven snapping turtles and he brought them to town and gave them to kids. I was to scared to death to play with one but all those snapping turtles won everything."This year, Cole Peterson's turtle won the water turtle category. Cole's father, Allen Peterson, said he lost the race every year as a kid, and it was no surprise that his son won."I could never win anything, and everything he ever tries he wins."The day was filled with activities for people of all ages, food and conversation that concluded in a fireworks show. 