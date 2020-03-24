American Airlines halted most of Manhattan Regional Airport’s Chicago flights Tuesday.
Jesse Romo, airport director, said he is not sure if the airline will continue to stop flights to and from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago after Tuesday. This comes as U.S. airlines are reportedly considering their options in handling the coronavirus pandemic, including temporarily halting passenger flights across the nation.
“We’re now starting to have impacts to our scheduled flights as all but one flight was canceled today,” Romo said in an email.
Two Tuesday flights from Chicago, one arriving to Manhattan at 3:22 p.m. and another at 10:11 p.m., were canceled.
According to the airport’s website, one flight to Chicago was scheduled to leave Manhattan at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday.
A 5:10 a.m. flight on Tuesday to Chicago also was canceled.
The ongoing virus situation also has affected the airport’s Dallas flight.
A 5:45 p.m. Tuesday flight to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is canceled. Two flights from Dallas were also canceled, according to the airport’s website. The flights were scheduled to arrive in Manhattan at 4:54 and 10:41 p.m.
Romo advised checking the airport and American Airlines’ websites for the most up to date information regarding flights.
“If you absolutely have to travel, you need to stay diligent in checking with American for up to the minute flight schedule changes,” Romo said.
Romo said the airport is constantly monitoring flight changes. He said the airport has seen a reduction in people flying over the past couple weeks.
“We’re learning about changes to air travel on a day to day basis,” Romo said in an email. “Unfortunately, people aren’t flying right now, and it’s putting the airlines in a difficult position of having to make sweeping changes across all their flights.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday mandated Kansans complete a 14-day home quarantine if they traveled to Illinois on or after March 23.