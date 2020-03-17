AMC said its theaters, including Manhattan, will be closed for six to 12 weeks “in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines.”
The theater chain, the largest in the United States, will shut its doors nationwide for between six to 12 weeks. The closure includes the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13, which is at Manhattan Town Center.
Any members of the company’s A-List theater subscription have also had their memberships paused while the closures are in effect, the company announced.
“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theaters,” CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. “We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theaters in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”