AMC Theatres officials said Tuesday they plan to reopen theaters in July after months of being closed.
Though AMC theaters tried to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, such as limiting seating capacity and ensuring guests sat farther apart, AMC ended up closing its 1,000 theaters worldwide on March 17. It also paused billing for its premium membership during this period.
Officials did not provide dates for reopening, and it is unclear when exactly the Manhattan location will return to operations. An AMC spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Mercury’s request for comment.
“The company is looking forward to welcoming guests to its theaters as soon as it is safe and wise to do so, as well as being permissible under local, state, provincial and federal guidelines,” AMC said in a statement.
Riley County’s reopening plan currently allows theaters to reopen.
AMC said it would remain in contact with health officials for best reopening and sanitizing practices, as well as acquire new cleaning equipment.
“Personal protection equipment, cleaning protocols, limited theatre capacity, blocked seating and other strategies are all being planned,” the company said. “We are especially looking at high tech solutions as well, to aid in our sanitization techniques including the use of electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and wherever possible upgraded MERV 13 air ventilation filters.”
The Leawood-based theater chain, the largest in the U.S., reported last week that it’s possible it may not survive the pandemic if it is unable to reopen this summer.
AMC Entertainment lost about $2.2 billion in its first quarter this year as it ceased operations at its theaters, according to a Tuesday financial report.
The chain said in the report it wanted to reopen ahead of this summer’s anticipated blockbusters, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 17 and Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24.
Several other big-hit films are slated for later in the year, but AMC said it currently has no Universal Studios movies on its schedule after the company bypassed theaters to digitally distribute its movies, causing a feud with executives. Discussions with the studio are ongoing, AMC said.