The soybean harvest is nearly complete across Kansas, and agricultural producers are reporting a late season rebound in yields.
The latest crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) shows the soybean harvest is 92% complete across Kansas.
The soybean crop at the Kansas State University Agronomy Farm is “all over the board” this year, said farm manager Dustan Ridder.
“In general, it was a pretty good year,” Ridder said. “We actually had quite a bit of rain during the growing season that set us up pretty well.”
Ridder said this summer’s hot and dry episodes impacted the yield of their crops a bit depending on the variety and conditions.
“I’d say we’re probably slightly above average for the yield this year,” Ridder said. He estimated that between all of the Agronomy Farm’s small fields, he’ll see a yield of about 60 bushels per acre among the beans that had optimum growing conditions this season.
He said when there’s more variables at play, such as erratic weather conditions, that it’s hard to gauge a reasonable figure for yield.
Kansas Soybean Commissioner Gary Robbins, who farms near Havensville in Pottawatomie County, said some of his rebound yields after August rainfall helped him average 50-55 bushels per acre.
“It was not too bad of a harvest,” Robbins told The Mercury via email. “We didn’t get rained out of the field too much and didn’t have to fight too much mud. It turned out better than we thought it would in the middle of the summer.”
Robbins said he also expected an impact on yields because of the lack of rain in June and July. He said harvest timing wasn’t too far from normal either, but he had a different experience this year where he harvested bean plants that had dry beans but green stems, adding that those are a little tougher to cut.
Farmer Ron Ohide, who is also a Kansas Soybean Commissioner, said his harvest was long but it was a safe and healthy harvest. He said the maturity of the soybeans he planted really played a role in waiting for the soybean plants to dry down.
“In some locations, parts of a field would be dry and other parts were too wet, so there was a struggle with that,” Ohide said.
Ohide, who lives in Palmer in Washington County, said his yields were above average but varied depending on where the rain fell in the field. He also said it was an “extremely dusty” harvest compared to other years and keeping his machinery clean “really tested” him. Ohide added that he didn’t have to use much fungicide and insect pressure was low this year, which he said is unusual.
Ridder said he started harvesting beans around the first of October, and those plants did well. Wet weather last month kept his staff out of the field for a while, and he said that harvesting beans in the middle of November was “really late.” He said soybeans grow well in many different soil types, “anything from fairly fine sand to fairly heavy clay,” and fare better depending on the soil’s ability to retain water.
“In general, beans do better in the eastern part of the state more than the western part,” Ridder said. “The humidity is too low out west, even with irrigation, and they don’t do too well without that.”
Ridder said national supply chain issues have caused problems with maintaining stock of fertilizer and seed, and those same issues may be a concern next year as well.
“The prices of those things are two to three times higher than normal right now, and the supply is pretty tight,” Ridder said. “Farmers are having to lock it down sooner.”
Ridder said he can predict some farmers deciding to grow less of a crop next year in order to counteract some potential supply chain delays. He also predicted that bean prices will probably continue to climb because of increased grain costs. The latest price for soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade is at $12.74 per quarter bushel.
According to the Kansas Soybean Commission, Kansas ranked 10th in the nation for soybean production last year. NASS data indicates Kansas farmers produced more than 194 million bushels of soybeans in 2020, at a price of $10.70 per bushel, and averaging 41 bushels per acre.