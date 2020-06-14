People searching for a missing alligator said the animal had been found dead Saturday night.
The alligator was one of two believed to have been stolen from Manhattan Reptile World last weekend.
Ryan Forkell, who said he helped raise the gators at the store while he lived in Manhattan, posted the bad news and a picture of the dead animal on social media Saturday night.
“This wasn’t the outcome anyone was hoping for, but the alligator in Manhattan has been removed from the river,” he said.
Manhattan Reptile World said the gator fell into the water after getting caught in the trap set out to catch the animal. This caused the alligator to drown.
While previous reports referred to the alligator seen in the Wildcat Creek as a female, the store's social media post didn't indicate whether it was the male or female alligator.
The store owners stayed out all Friday night looking for the gator, officials said Saturday afternoon. The second alligator still has not been sighted, officials said, as of Saturday afternoon.
The Manhattan parks and recreation department on Thursday closed Linear Trail from South Manhattan Avenue to Pecan Circle along the creek as people attempt to capture the animals. The trail was still closed as the search continued Saturday, officials said.
A passerby first spotted an alligator in Wildcat Creek along Linear Trail Wednesday afternoon.
Animal control officers set a live trap the first night the alligator was spotted, which they checked every hour, but the effort was unsuccessful.
The alligator was spotted again late Friday morning, which is when alligators typically come out of the water to bask in the sun.
Officials said on social media Friday the alligator seems “content to remain” as she is staying in the same area, with lots of food for her to eat.
Store owners said two approximately 5-foot-long American alligators — a male and a female — were stolen on the evening of June 5.
One of the alligators was rescued from a pool at a private residence in Kansas City and the other from a bathtub at a residence in Manhattan.
Adult American alligators typically can grow up to 10 to 15 feet in length.