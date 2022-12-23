State Rep. Sydney Carlin ruled herself out Friday in an internal Democratic Party race for the state Senate seat being vacated by Tom Hawk. Meanwhile, Katie Allen, the county party’s chair, said she’ll be a candidate.
In an interview with The Mercury, Carlin said “I’m going to stay in the House,” largely because she has achieved seniority and the committee assignments she likes in that chamber. “I’m reluctant to give that up.”
Moving to the Senate would mean starting over, she said. She said she had received encouragement from several people both ways, but she was preparing to send a letter to Democratic precinct committee chairs to inform them of her desire to stay where she is.
Those party precinct committee chairs get to select a replacement for Hawk, a Democrat who announced Thursday that he was retiring from the Senate effective Jan. 10. The replacement would fill the remainder of his term; the regular cycle for election to that seat is in 2024.
Allen, 45, said she was born in Salina and spent time in her youth in Abilene and south-central Kansas. She has been in the region as an adult for many years, moving to Manhattan in 2015. Her husband is an Army veteran who served at Fort Riley; they have kids in 5th and 7th grade. She has been involved in Democratic Party politics since 2006, and has been the county chair since June. She received a master’s and Ed.D. in education from K-State, had previously worked for the College of Education and currently works as a regional deputy director for McREL International, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that helps teachers and administrators improve education.
She said her involvement in politics had gotten her “really fired up” in recent years, and said that the timing was right for her to serve. She said “lots of people would be qualified, but I would too,” and said she could be an effective representative.
Other names being floated as potential candidates for the seat include (in no particular order) Usha Reddi, Kim Zito and Katrina Lewison. The latter ruled herself out.
Zito, who lost a House race to Mike Dodson this fall, said Thursday afternoon she was thinking about it but focusing on the holidays with her family. Reddi, a Manhattan City Commissioner who also ran for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat, did not answer two messages from The Mercury about her interest. Lewison, a former local school board member who ran for statewide office as a lieutenant governor candidate, said the timing was not right for her because of work and family obligations.
Allen said she would turn over the chairmanship of the party at the Jan. 10 meeting to the vice-chair, Brennan Walter, since she intended to be a candidate. The meeting will conduct a secret ballot in rounds until one candidate receives a majority of the votes.
She said the party was working to find the right location and to assure that there was room for committee chairpeople to get in; she was unsure in the public would be admitted, but said the party was interested in transparency and openness in the process.