The man accused of shooting and killing a fellow soldier in Aggieville over the weekend has been released from the hospital.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Pfc. Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, went from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka to Riley County Jail on Wednesday.
Police arrested Montgomery, whose bond is set at $1.5 million, for first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder for this past weekend’s shooting where he allegedly killed fellow Fort Riley soldier Joshua Wardi, 21.
Police responded to the sound of gunshots at 12:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
Investigators said Wardi and Montgomery had been at the same bar in Aggieville on Friday night. Prior to the shooting, police cited Montgomery for alcohol consumption by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St. Police then took Montgomery to the police substation on Moro Street for the citation.
They said the two men later had a verbal altercation while they were on the street with separate groups of friends.
Three officers found Wardi with gunshot wounds; authorities said Wardi died on the scene.
Two of the officers chased Montgomery, who was armed and ran from the area, turning onto 12th Street, according to the KBI. The KBI said one officer fired two rounds at Montgomery during the chase, striking him in the leg and causing him to stop between Moro and Laramie streets.
Emergency responders took Montgomery to Ascension Via Christi Hospital and later Stormont Vail, where he remained until Wednesday.