Amanda Arnold Elementary first-grade teacher Katie Cardenas said for some of her students, it’s their first time being in school in person.
“Masks aren’t a problem, they’re used to that,” Cardenas said. “That’s all they’ve ever known.”
The Mercury visited Cardenas’ class Wednesday morning to get a glimpse of a typical day in the Manhattan-Ogden school district more than a year and a half into the pandemic. After taming a coughing fit with a drink of water, Cardenas said she was recovering from “a first of the year cold.”
“I think everybody should go home,” six-year-old Midi Zhao said in jest, as she coughed into her own mask.
Cardenas teaches reading, math, science and social studies to 23 children daily. The room of masked students started their day with a worksheet involving the cutting and gluing of vocabulary words. Zhao arrived a few minutes late, and her classmates told her they were happy to see her. Zhao said she was getting over a cold and that she “didn’t really want” to come to school Wednesday even though her fever “is actually put out.”
“I’m glad you don’t have a fever anymore,” Cardenas said. “You can come have fun with us at school.”
Zhao said (still in jest) that she still didn’t want to come to class, adding that she thought it was “going to be really boring.”
“How dare you say that,” seven-year-old Benjamin Guelker said from the desk in front of Zhao.
“Benjamin thinks it’s fun,” Cardenas said.
“I like it,” Guelker said.
After putting away the worksheets and getting a brief visit from a rolling coffee cart, K-State senior Chris Becker led the class in an exercise using vocabulary words such as “astonishing” and “fortunately” in a sentence. Becker is one of three KSU student aides in Cardenas’ class. Another student aide, senior Kristin Becker (no relation to Chris) said it’s “nice to be in person finally” after a year of utilizing a hybrid learning format with students in class only two days a week.
USD 383 started the 2021-22 school year with a mask rule in place in an effort to achieve their goal of in-person education five days a week. The district is one of the 25 largest public school districts in the state that implemented an indoor mask mandate in response to the spread of COVID-19 at the start of the year.
On Oct. 20, school board members voted to make masks optional for students, staff and visitors to Manhattan High School West and East campuses, starting Monday. Masks are still required for elementary and middle schools in the district, as well as early learning centers. They are also optional at district support facilities, such as the Robinson Education Center.
Cardenas, who is in her third year teaching at Amanda Arnold Elementary, said it’s hard trying to teach vocabulary and reading to first graders who can’t see her lips, so she has to think of creative solutions. Chris Becker helped the class trace the shape of letters in the air with their fingers as they spelled and sounded out short words together.
He also read the book “Millie Waits for the Mail” — a class favorite — in which Millie the cow has an obsession with mail and likes to scare the mailman. The children grew anxious as recess drew closer and were not bothered by damp playground equipment or overcast skies. Once outside, they were able to remove their masks and play. Amanda Arnold Elementary Principal Kathy Stitt said students “know the drill” after a year and a half of coronavirus protocols.
“We can’t do a lot of the things that we did for so long,” Stitt said, “but we’re doing it, keeping them in school, and that’s great.”
Stitt said there are about 600 students and staff at Amanda Arnold Elementary, and she said keeping kids in class five days a week means sacrificing all-school assemblies, staggering lunch times, and physical distancing, among other changes. She said the health policies are working, as the school is preparing to host a music concert — a fourth-grade Veterans Day music program — at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, its first in a year and a half. Masks will be required, and Stitt said students performing in the concert will be spread out on the risers safely.
“That will be different, too, but we need to get some normalcy back,” Stitt said. “As far as learning goes, they’re learning. (The students) are busy all the time.”
Zhao said she liked school — even though she didn’t want to come to class.
“It’s still fun,” Zhao said. “I’ll show up for recess.”