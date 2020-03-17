The Kansas Board of Education is ordering all state elementary and secondary schools to remain closed for in-person classes for the rest of the school year, state leaders announced Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Laura Kelly and state commissioner of education Randy Watson said the move to close schools will help the state’s long-term efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.
"This difficult decision comes after close consultation with the education professionals here today, who represent school boards, school administrators and local teachers," Kelly said. "The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations, or if they respond inconsistently within our local communities.
“Unprecedented circumstances threaten the safety of our students and the professionals who work with them every day, and we must respond accordingly."
All school facilities will be closed until they are sanitized, Kelly said, after which only administrative and support offices will be allowed to open.
The move comes after the Kansas legislature approved a bill to allow the state board the authority to grant waivers for districts to shorten their school years.
Watson said state school officials are working with teacher groups to develop learning environments appropriate for all of the state’s students.
“Closing classrooms and moving classrooms online can in no way replicate the great learning in our world-class schools,” Watson said. “It just simply will not. But as the governor mentioned, it will provide us a bridge during this difficult time to bring us back when there is a sense of normal. How we choose to respond will say a lot about our direction moving forward."
Watson asked for parents' support in moving to online classes. Watson said a state task force of 40 of the state's top educators will share an update on their early work to create guidelines for online classrooms Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly said a decision on next school year will come as time comes.
Watson said senior graduation requirements, which vary by district, will be evaluated, but the goal will be to make sure all of the state's seniors graduate on time.
In the meantime, several Manhattan-Ogden schools — as well as others around the state — are serving free meals to all children aged 1 to 18, regardless of their school attendance. Watson said the state department of education will work to extend those programs through the next few weeks and to more districts.
Kelly also announced that most state employees under the executive branch will be placed on paid administrative leave for two weeks, effective March 23. State officials said they will work to identify essential employees who must continue their work in person, and Kelly said all state employees will continue to receive pay — whether it be through administrative leave or through unemployment benefits.
