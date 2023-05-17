City officials’ plan to divert special alcohol tax money from USD 383 to the Riley County Police Department faced opposition on Tuesday from Pawnee Mental Health CEO Robbin Cole and two commissioners.
As The Mercury previously reported, reallocation of a special alcohol tax fund was at the forefront of multiple conversations between RCPD, the police board, city commission and those who would be impacted by this change.
The fund currently goes to 16 organizations that work in alcohol and drug abuse programs, including the school district, which receives the biggest portion of the money.
Justin Yeary spoke during public comment urge commissioners to vote against this reallocation but to also completely remove RCPD officers from answering mental health crisis calls. He said that this kind of issue needs to be addressed by those mental health co-responders and not by police officers trained like soldiers. He cited a statistic from the Vera Institute of Justice that stated 104 mentally ill people died during a police response last year.
He also said that this budgetary issue is simply solved but giving less money to businesses and focusing on funding programs that help solve the increased issue of mental health and substance abuse.
“I think we just passed something to the tune of $250,000 a year for subsidies to businesses that really don’t need it,” Yeary said. “Why can’t we use that to help the regular people who need that a lot more?”
“While I agree to bring this up and discuss it, I just can’t get excited about it,” mayor Mark Hatesohl said. “One reason is that we are trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”
Hatesohl said he was originally interested in this change but after listening to Cole speak at the Riley County police board meeting he reconsidered his stance.
“I sure appreciate your creativity in trying to come up with this and trying to figure out some way to trim this RCPD budget,” Hatesohl said. “I really was initially kind of excited about it, but I’m not willing to take that $190,000 out of special alcohol fund for the non-profit that provides the services here.”
Commissioner Linda Moore agreed with Hatesohl and said she did not think the co-responders program would align with the spending requirements for this tax fund. She said the money should be going toward preventative programs for alcohol and drug abuse, and the co-responder program is more for aftercare.
Commissioner John Matta and Commissioner Wynn Butler had worked on the reallocation planning and said they went through this process because they were under the impression Hatesohl would vote in favor of it.
“We did this and spent a lot of time working on this with the police department because we had three of us who wanted to do this,” Matta said. “If you’ve changed your mind, we can just stop, since we did a lot of this work contingent on where we thought you were going.”
Butler agreed with Matta and said if people want lower property tax, the commissioners will have to tighten the belt and cut some things out of the budget.
“I agree, the reason I brought this up was because everybody always complains about their property tax, but every time you find a lever to pull to lower the property tax, people don’t step up to the plate,” Butler said.
The commissioners said they would discuss the issue again at a future meeting.