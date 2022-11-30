021522_mer_new_manhattanairport-6.jpg
Buy Now

American Airlines flight 3686 destined for Chicago O’Hare takes flight at the Manhattan Regional Airport on Feb. 15.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan Regional Airport officials confirmed Tuesday a timeline for a runway repair project: commercial air service out of Manhattan will be suspended for about three months in summer 2023.

Airport director Brandon Keazer said the airport’s runways and airline terminals will be closed, with flights to be diverted to other regional hubs, from mid-May to the end of August for the third phase of the airport’s runway construction project.

Tags