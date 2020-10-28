More labs, video-taped lectures, alternate days in the classroom.
K-State officials are finalizing the schedule for the spring semester before the enrollment period begins Nov. 4. But determining each course’s modality while adhering to COVID-19 rules is a complicated process with no cookie-cutter solution. It’s especially difficult for classes that rely on labs or hands-on learning.
Provost Charles Taber said the process of solidifying the modalities — method of giving instructions — for courses is going well, and the university is on track to have all the details settled before students register for their spring semester classes.
“Faculty, as experts in their fields and in teaching, are in the best position to determine the appropriate teaching modality for their courses,” said Taber. “We have provided central guidelines, but ultimately faculty should make this decision.”
For the fall semester, K-State reported 28.4% of course sections are in person, 33.8% are hybrid (in person and online), 34.3% in online/distance courses, and 3.5% are what’s called guided study, which is independent learning overseen by an instructor or professor. K-State said it doesn’t yet have those percentages for spring courses and wasn’t sure how they would compare to fall.
Many classes, though, have transitioned to fully online learning, or a hybrid of online and in-person instruction in order to accommodate students’ needs. Dr. James Roush, the interim associate dean of academic programs and student affairs with the College of Veterinary Medicine, said the college currently has more than 450 students in traditional first-through-fourth-year studies, not counting graduate students.
He said the college made a conscious decision to make sure every student got a seat in a classroom for lectures at least once a week.
“A lot of our classes have labs involved, and to accommodate those students we could not cram 100 people in a lab at once, so we’ve had to increase the number of labs,” said Roush. “That way we maintain the same number of hands-on opportunities for students in the Vet. Med. College.”
Roush said he is astonished at the work faculty have done to make these changes and labs happen.
“Part of our positive outlook is that a lot of teaching changes we’ve had to make are good for learning in the long run,” Roush said. “Some of those things will stay instituted, and are good changes.”
Roush said he and other faculty members are recording their lectures live as they deliver them, with students socially distanced in class. Many of those students will alternate throughout the week, attending in-person lectures and reviewing them online on their own schedule. He said that allows students some more flexibility in learning, which can actually improve their educational experience. He said the vet med college will take some of these new aspects of learning with them into future semesters.
“If they don’t want to ask a question online, they can ask it later in person,” said Roush. “It’s nice for students to not have to dress up to come in; they can watch a lecture for 20 minutes, go walk their dog then come back. There are many positive educational aspects for learning and review.”
Andrew Smith, multimedia news director and professor of practice, said one of the issues he is having is their studio and classroom areas in Dole Hall are not COVID-19 compliant.
“They rate every room in every building,” said Smith. “I spoke with the facilities manager, and they said it could be a ventilation issue, which means we just can’t use them, so our normal broadcast style show and journalistic endeavor has been really derailed.”
Smith said since they cannot use their control room and other on-campus broadcast facilities, what his team has done is moved into a model of doing more stories that are shorter form, with a single news anchor, which they can later post online.
“We’re still producing news here, just coming in a different form,” said Smith. “The students who are part of that are still getting that experience of reporting and putting together stories in a newscast form, albeit a very truncated newscast.”
Earlier in the year Smith was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent a week in an intensive care unit. Now feeling much healthier, he said he was the first COVID-19 patient identified in Riley County, and that it was a major eye-opener to understand what exactly a pandemic meant.
“It gives me a unique insight and understanding for when my students are getting sick or having concerns,” Smith said. “As an educator you bring all of your life experience with you.”
Jeff Morris, vice president of marketing and communications, said most of the classes have already been submitted and modalities were turned in a couple of weeks ago. He said spring enrollment is typically lower than the fall semester, and he would be interested to see the numbers for spring enrollment once classes get situated. He said the campus community has rallied together to support each other during the pandemic.
“We’ve had adversity before, and the campus community has rallied together,” Morris said.
Elliott Young, the university risk and compliance officer, is the emergency management coordinator for the university’s COVID-19 response. He said this is the first time he has dealt with a public health emergency, and that it is a hard crisis for people to wrap their heads around.
“Every other crisis or emergency has a clear start and finish; with this, that doesn’t exist,” Young said.
Young said he and his team have been holding regular meetings with Riley County health officials, along with university administrators and other health experts, to make sure everyone is updated with the latest information on local coronavirus cases and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We had an infectious disease advisory committee begin looking at potential COVID effects back in January, when we first got wind of this virus,” Young said.
In that time, the university has created special action committees to handle different aspects of emergency operations, from updating guidelines on the university’s website to writing pandemic-related policies.
“We’ve taken a more holistic view, so we can see if we’re actually able to manage this crisis,” Young said. “We have got to remain vigilant as we get through the rest of this semester and into the spring.”