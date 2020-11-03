Longtime agriculture advocate and beloved Kansas State University professor Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh has died at age 78.
Flinchbaugh, who served as professor emeritus in the Department of Agriculture Economics at K-State, died Monday morning at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Officials have not released a cause of death.
"He's one of a kind and we're going to miss him so much," said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture at Kansas State.
Throughout Flinchbaugh's life, he advocated for agriculture policies on the national level, taught thousands of students and worked with many legislators.
"There are, I think, few faculty members who have the national respect and gravitas that Dr. Flinchbaugh had," Minton said. "He was regarded as the authority on agriculture policy for decades. And so, there's that. But also someone who had the impact that he has had on probably thousands of students, on the one hand, here in Manhattan. And then on the other hand, being sought after by legislators who are contributing language to various farm bills that Dr. Flinchbaugh had a part of as well in an advisory role."
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, spoke of his friendship with Flinchbaugh.
“Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh was an icon of agricultural policy in Kansas and throughout the nation," Moran said in a release. "Dr. Flinchbaugh was well known for his involvement in helping craft farm bills for nearly five decades, and his authority on agriculture issues made him a trusted adviser to me and many prominent federal officials of both parties throughout his lifetime.
“More importantly Dr. Flinchbaugh was my friend. We met when I called him more than 30 years ago to ask a question about Kansas tax policy. Ever since, I’ve admired and respected (loved) him. He spoke his mind, told me what he thought and made me a better senator and person. His death is a huge loss to me and all of his many friends, and it is hard to find the words to capture a man revered by so many. There may be no Kansan whose company I enjoyed more."
Minton said Flinchbaugh's knowledge, friendship and humor will be missed at K-State.
"Over the past several years, as he aged, he would still come in and teach," Minton said. "Not during the pandemic; he taught from home, I understand. But we'd see him in the hallway and so he walked with a cane. And when he would deliver an especially clever one-liner, he'd smile and kind of bump his cane on the floor. If you missed what he said, you knew from that reaction that he just delivered what he thought was a good, clever one-liner."
Allen Featherstone, head of K-State’s Department of Agricultural Economics, said Flinchbaugh taught 49 years of the agriculture policy class.
"He certainly made the department better,” Featherstone said. “Certainly is leaving a big hole in the department.”
Featherstone said Flinchbaugh's passion for teaching and his students will be missed.
"Basically, his goal was to develop them and challenge them," Featherstone said.
Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, said Flinchbaugh's legacy will live on, especially at K-State.
"I will not only miss his guidance, but I will also miss his friendship, wit and humor," Roberts wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon.