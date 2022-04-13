The new five-story Aggieville parking garage will open to the public at 11 a.m. Friday.
Officials said the garage will only be accessible from Laramie Street via the Laramie and 14th Street intersection when it first opens. Access from North Manhattan Avenue will be closed for an extended period because of continued construction in Aggieville.
The garage includes 453 parking stalls and 8,000 square feet of ground floor shell space.
The project cost around $17 million. The work included reconstruction of Laramie Street with underground utility work between 14th Street and North Manhattan Avenue, a new signalized intersection at 14th and Laramie, and pedestrian alley improvements between the garage and the Rally House building.
The garage will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, parking for longer than 48 continuous hours is prohibited.
The parking garage will be free until the Manhattan City Commission implements a parking management program for the garage and on-street parking in Aggieville. Officials anticipate this would go into effect Jan. 1.
Revenue from Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance District (TIF) is anticipated to pay for the project’s financing.
The Manhattan city government will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Friday prior to the garage’s opening.