The Aggieville parking garage as seen from Laramie Street on April 15 during its first day of operation. The $17.2 million project, which began in December of 2020, adds an additional 450 parking spots to the area.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved giving customers two hours of free parking in the Aggieville parking garage.

In addition to the two hours of free parking, Aggieville visitors will have two hours of free on-street parking, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The original proposal was one hour free in the garage and three free hours for on-street parking.