The Aggieville parking garage as seen from Laramie Street on April 15 during its first day of operation. The $17.2 million project, which began in December of 2020, adds an additional 450 parking spots to the area.
Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved giving customers two hours of free parking in the Aggieville parking garage.
In addition to the two hours of free parking, Aggieville visitors will have two hours of free on-street parking, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The original proposal was one hour free in the garage and three free hours for on-street parking.
The garage, which opened in April, has been free, but the city government will begin charging fees Jan. 1.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she is worried about all the construction in Aggieville now and in the future. She would like to see a six-month pilot to see how much revenue is coming in, then change the rates if needed.
Commissioner Wynn Butler, John Matta, and Mark Hatesohl suggested considering potential changes after 12 months instead.
Butler said he anticipates a spike in parking tickets until people adjust their parking behavior once the fees are implemented.
Since the garage is moving two hours of free parking, city parking manager Adrianne Tucker said the city would lose $53,000 in annual revenue from the estimates with one hour of free parking. Matta, Butler, and Hatesohl said the city could dip into economic development funds to cover the loss if needed.
Mayor Linda Morse said she preferred one-hour free parking to cover the costs without dipping into other city funds. She said she voted for the two hours because she knew she should not win with one vote.
The garage’s annual expenditures are $504,920 — $266,000 for employees, $69,000 for contracts with IPS and the security system and $169,920 for maintenance.
During public comment, Dennis Cook, Aggieville Business Association director, and a couple of Aggieville business owners said they appreciated the change to two free hours in the garage.
The structure calls for an hourly rate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The first hour will be free, then $2 per hour after, up to a $10 maximum charge.
Sunday through Wednesday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day, is a $10 fee. Thursday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to noon the next day, is an $8 fee, which the city is calling the “safe-driver rate” to discourage drinking and driving.
Monthly permits are also available to purchase. For full-time employees working in Aggieville, the fee is $40. For part-time employees, less than 30 hours per week, it’s $25 per month.
The garage will have reserved parking on the fourth floor from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; the fee is $100 per month per parking stall.