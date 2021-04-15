Aggieville and other sponsors have developed a new summer event meant to draw all Manhattan High School alumni to the district.
The Manhattan High School Alumni Reunion is set for June 11-13 in Aggieville and will feature several events that are free and open to the public, including a car show and cruise on June 11 and live musical performances throughout the weekend.
Riley Seuser, marketing and event coordinator for the Aggieville Business Association, said this event will be open to all graduates from Manhattan High and their families.
“The idea came from Russ Briggs of Briggs Auto Group (one of the event’s sponsors),” Seuser said. “We wanted to incorporate something to bring people home to Manhattan, and after some group discussions we decided to hold it in Aggieville.”
This doesn’t necssarily take the place of individual class reunions, which are typically organized by class officers.
All classes, whether it’s a person’s 40th high school reunion or their first, are welcome. Seuser said this year’s all-class reunion will be on the lighter side, only lasting three days, while organizers are planning for a more “full-bodied” version of the event next year.
“There will be a lot more going on with the ‘full-bodied’ version,” Seuser said. “We didn’t want to do too much, or not enough, with just one event.”
More than 700 people have responded to the Facebook page for the event, and Seuser said organizers and volunteers have been reaching out to alumni and classmates they may have lost contact with over the years.
Seuser said she does not have an exact number of people who may attend the reunion, because there is no registration or tickets needed for the event.
“Whoever comes, comes, and we’ll be open arms for them to come to Aggieville,” Seuser said.
Seuser said the event will involve the closure of Moro Street in Aggieville for the car show and live music, and people will get different colored wristbands to distinguish between the decades for their graduating classes. Other sub-events, like golf tournaments and wine-tasting tours, will be folded into the main event as they are planned and added to the schedule.
Seuser said organizers hope this event becomes an annual staple each summer.
“We hope that it will help people not only plan their own class reunion but reconnect with teachers and staff and students they have missed,” Seuser said. “Another hope is that people mark it on their calendars … and plan it all into a little weekend getaway to Manhattan.”
Seuser said she has heard from a couple of individuals who are excited to have a reunion event pre-planned, so they do not have to shoulder the weight of trying to contact alumni and set up their own reunion events. She said she can feel that people are wanting to get outside in a social setting.
“We know a ton of classes had their reunions canceled or postponed last year, so we’re trying to open this up for everyone, have it in a safe environment outdoors, and bring people back to Manhattan,” Seuser said.
In case of severe weather or increased COVID-19 activity, Seuser said organizers are working out details on a backup event.
Other sponsors for the reunion include Visit Manhattan, Aggieville, and the Heartland Corvette Club of Manhattan.