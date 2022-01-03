A New Year meant the annual Little Apple Ball Drop in Aggieville, but this time around, it dropped in a new location.
Traditionally, the ball drop has taken place at Rally House at the intersection of North Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street. This year, the little apple dropped from the top of Kites at 12th and Moro.
Aggieville Business Association executive director Dennis Cook said the Rally House building has a new owner, and the association had trouble getting into contact with the new owner in time to start prepping for New Year’s Eve.
Cook said 12th and Moro is a hub in Aggieville, and the more things the district can do down there, the better. He said he thinks the district will continue to do the drop from Kite’s.
“We’ve talked about moving it down to 12th and Moro before,” he said. “Here’s our opportunity, so we talked with that building occupant and then building owner, and they were both excited to have it at the Kite’s building.”
Cook said this year’s celebration featured three entertainers, a balloon artist, a magician, and Martika, an entertainer who breathes fire and swallows swords. The entertainers went from bar to bar and restaurant to restaurant doing their acts. Martika performed a fire-breathing routine outside around 11:40 p.m. before the ball dropped.
Last year, Aggieville didn’t have a ball drop because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, it didn’t feel like there was anything to celebrate. You were just trying to hold and get by,” Cook said. “So I think that always the tradition of New Year’s is you’re celebrating what you did this past year, and you’re excited about going into this new year.”
This year, the ball drop successfully happened. When the clock struck midnight, people shot of confetti cannons to celebrate the official start of 2022.
As people rang in the New Year on a frigid Friday night, people were already looking forward to new things in 2022.
Taylor McFall of Manhattan and his pregnant wife, Mary, went to Auntie Mae’s. McFall said he and his wife are looking forward to having a baby in April.
Cade Blasen, 22, of Overland Park, said she wants to experience more personal growth in 2022. “I’m looking for a new year hopefully with a little more positivity, focusing on my health trying to be a better person,” Blasen said. “Hopefully learning a lot whether that’s in my personal life or professional.”
Lexi Heise, assistant manager at Kite’s Bar and Grill, said the staff members are very busy, always on their feet moving during New Year’s Eve.
“The best part is just how happy everyone is,” Heise said. “Honestly like everyone’s always in such good spirits and very optimistic for the new year to come. So it’s really fun to work these nights.”