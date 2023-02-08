Owners and employees from Aggieville businesses asked the city commission Tuesday to reconsider some of the parking fees for employees in the district’s new parking garage.
Commissioners said they would consider putting the issue on a future agenda to reconsider existing pay structures.
“We’re going to have to do something and chat about this some more,” Mayor Mark Hatesohl said. “I’d be willing to consider something. … There ought to be some way to provide some relief for some period of time.”
Commissioners John Matta, Wynn Butler and Usha Reddi also expressed support for discussing the issue further at a future meeting.
A dozen people spoke on the topic during the public comment portion of the meeting, most telling commissioners that the additional cost would prevent some people from working in Aggieville and harm small businesses in the district.
In order to park in the new garage on Laramie Street, people who work in Aggieville can buy permits at a discounted rate, either $25 per month for part-time employees (who work, on average, 30 or fewer hours per week) or $40 per month for full-time employees (who work more than 30 hours per week).
A petition on change.org requesting free parking for Aggieville employees has more than 6,000 signatures.
Caroline Diederich, a Bluestem Bistro employee who wrote the petition, said she started the petition because small businesses are one of the reasons she fell in love with Manhattan. She said she’s heard co-workers concerned about the additional cost.
“It’s clear we aren’t working with college students and small business, which are huge factors of who we are as a city,” she said.
Jordon Davis, who’s also a Bluestem Bistro employee, said he’s been working in Aggieville since 2018, but $25 or $40 added to his existing monthly bills would make it more difficult for him to keep going to work.
“I know it doesn’t seem like a lot to a lot of people, but adding $25 a month to that, it’s going to be a struggle for me,” Davis said.
Nancy Evangelidis, who represents Bluestem Bistro on the Aggieville Business Association board, said the cost would make it more difficult to hire new employees during a time when local businesses are still recovering from COVID and ongoing construction.
“Why would someone like Jordon or Caroline or any of the people in this room be able to or want to come work in Aggieville?” she asked. “All we want is a compromise. Give us reprieve.”
Jessica Mauck, business office manager for the Dusty Bookshelf and Acme stores, said the stores are seeing a decrease in applications on top of a decrease in foot traffic because of construction.
“I think it’s kind of a signaling point of maybe we should stop and look at this,” she said.
Nicolette Unruh, a partner at Nico’s Little Italy, said adding to the cost of working in Aggieville is not supporting small businesses.
“Forty dollars to a college student could be 3, 4 hours of their week, and that’s in addition to every other bill they have to pay,” Unruh said. “We can do our very best here to pay more, but I can only do so much as an employer.”