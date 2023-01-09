Public Hall, the trendy cafe in Aggieville offering coffee, beer and ping pong, has closed, the owners announced over the weekend.
“Well folks, it’s been a great run,” they announced on the business’ social media accounts. “A new year brings new opportunities and more massive changes down here in Aggieville. And after four years of keepin’ it easy here at Public Hall, we’re closing up shop and shifting focus to our core businesses.”
Owners Diane Meredith and David Sauter, who also own several other Aggieville businesses, opened Public Hall in 2018 at 1205 Moro St. Public Hall is adjacent to (and internally connected with) Orange Sky Yoga and Unbreakable Strength personal training.
The post said while Public Hall is closing, the yoga and strength businesses will remain, and they’re “handing over the keys” to the Public Hall space to another entrepreneur.
The owner of the building is listed as the Sheryl L. Ballard Trust, according to county records.
Meredith and Sauter are also owners of Super Cub. Former owner Taylor Carr has filed a lawsuit against them in Riley County District Court, saying that when she tried to withdraw from the partnership in September 2021, Meredith and Sauter wouldn’t provide financial information or give her the money she believed she was owed.
The two parties were scheduled to have mediation Monday.
The closing leaves Aggieville with just two full-service coffee shops: Bluestem Bistro and Starbucks — though the post noted customers can still find the Intelligentsia brand coffee Public Hall served at Dusty Bookshelf. It also noted that Dusty Bookshelf will honor Public Hall gift cards.