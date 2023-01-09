Morning Latte
Devon O’Malley pours milk for a Earl Grey latte at Public Hall in 2018. The coffee shop, which also includes office and event spaces, closed this week.

 Staff photo by Bryan Richardson

Public Hall, the trendy cafe in Aggieville offering coffee, beer and ping pong, has closed, the owners announced over the weekend.

“Well folks, it’s been a great run,” they announced on the business’ social media accounts. “A new year brings new opportunities and more massive changes down here in Aggieville. And after four years of keepin’ it easy here at Public Hall, we’re closing up shop and shifting focus to our core businesses.”