Aggieville businesses laid off about 880 part-time and full-time employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dennis Cook, president of the Aggieville Business Association.
Cook gave statistics to mayor Usha Reddi regarding closures and loss of employees in the district, which she presented during the Manhattan City Commission meeting on Tuesday.
Aggieville has a total of 96 businesses, according to Cook.
There are 33 businesses in the eating and dining category in Aggieville. Fourteen of those businesses are completely closed while 19 are open with a different business model. Cook estimates a total of 420 employees were laid off in food and dining in Aggieville.
There are 31 businesses in the service category, which includes salons and hotels. Twenty are closed and 11 are open with an alternate business model. The number of laid off employees is 160.
There are 20 bars in Aggieville and 17 closed completely. The three open bars have food to-go options available. About 250 employees in this sector were laid off.
There is a total of 13 shops, such as clothing stores, in Aggieville. Seven are closed and six altered their business models. Approximately 50 employees were laid off.
Cook reported that about 75% of those laid off employees aren’t even in Manhattan right now.