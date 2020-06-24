Aggieville Business Association Director Dennis Cook said he wants to make sure no one is blaming the bar district for the local spike in coronavirus cases.
“My hope is just that you can differentiate between cause and effect,” he said Tuesday to the Manhattan City Commission. “I think we are a draw. People like to come that way. I’m not sure that anybody has ever even implied that we’re a cause, but we are just one of the places people show up.”
After a few businesses in Aggieville have had to close because of employees testing positive for the coronavirus and local health officer Julie Gibbs previously stated several people who tested positive frequented Aggieville businesses recently, Cook addressed the situation Tuesday evening at the Manhattan City Commission work session.
Gibbs, who is also the director of the Riley County Health Department, issued new restrictions mid-day Tuesday in response to a local spike, ordering bars and restaurants to limit occupancy to 75% and residents to restrict mass gatherings to 50. That is a reduction from the original 100 limit.
Riley County saw an increase of 47 coronavirus cases last week, most of them in the 18- to 24-year-old age group, officials previously said. The county added another 24 cases Wednesday.
Cook said all age groups, especially those under 30, come to the district for dining and socializing.
“Aggieville does draw a lot of attention, we know that, but that’s because we draw a lot of people,” he said.
Businesses such as Taco Lucha and So Long Saloon closed after some staff members came in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.
A public Snapchat video post circulating on social media from Saturday showed a crowded bar in Aggieville.
Kansas State University football players have also tested positive for the coronavirus, The Mercury previously reported.