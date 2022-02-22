While at least one group of bars has festivities planned, the Aggieville Business Association is continuing its stance on no longer promoting Fake Patty’s Day.
Dennis Cook, executive director for the Aggieville Business Association, told The Mercury Monday that the association would continue its stance established last year that it would no longer promote events for the unofficial holiday, which is set for March 5 this year.
However, Cook said whatever bar wants to participate in it can make a personal decision.
So far, Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar and Shot Stop is selling $10 Fake Patty’s Day wristbands for discounted drinks.
Brett Allred, owner of the bars, said he has sold a “record number” of bands up this point for Fake Patty’s Day, but he didn’t give an exact figure.
Allred said Fake Patty’s Day is a favorite for college students, and he thinks this is a great thing for Manhattan.
“I love to see people enjoy these things we create, a ton of people are looking forward to this,” Allred said.
Cook said Aggieville will not close streets or supply port-a-potties, another consequence of not promoting the event.
Since its inception in 2007, Fake Patty’s has provided an annual opportunity for thousands of people, mainly college students, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (and the partying associated with it) in Manhattan before K-State’s spring break. The business association didn’t create the event, but in the past, it has promoted the event and bars often have special promotions and hours.
Cook said Fake Patty’s Day turned out to be a great day for bars that would participate. “But we’re over 100 businesses down here, and it kind of hurts the rest of them,” Cook said. “You know when you close the streets, every business on Moro Street loses business. So this is nothing that we’re going to participate in or get involved with.”
While Allred mentioned a record number of wristband sales, other officials said participation in Aggieville has declined over the years, which Cook indicated started prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Events have a lifecycle of their own, and sometimes they take off slow, and they build and get to a peak, and then they kind of run all the way down to the end where you know they’re not near as successful as they used to be,” Cook said. “For the most part, this is something that we’ve seen with Fake Patty’s Day.”
Cook said as more people in the area voiced their dislike for the event and complained to the city government, officials got more law enforcement involved.
“The Riley County Police Department came down and kind of took a zero-tolerance stance down here,” Cook said. “When they did, you know they basically were trying to kill it off down here, and they made it uncomfortable for the participants. That’s when this thing really started to flourish in the neighborhoods. I don’t know that you’ll ever get it back in Aggieville like that again, nor necessarily do we want it.”
After the association announced last February that it would promote the event, RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote noted a decline in participation. “In 2021, other than one significant party that we saw, there wasn’t really a whole lot of extra activity going,” Wintermote said.
Wintermote said in previous years, the police department set up a command post in City Park and had multiple other agencies helping out because of the sheer number of people. That won’t be the case this year.
“The policy was that they wouldn’t give out any warning,” he said. “They would cite and arrest for all offenses. Because the event is not nearly as large as years past, the policy is not as applicable as it used to be. However, we will still be enforcing all laws and keeping things under control.”
Wintermote said officers would patrol like they usually do. “We’ll probably have a couple of extra units in Aggieville and probably some extra units available units in town,” he said.